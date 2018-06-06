Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and others predicting AAPL will lose value

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are just three of a dozen analysts suggesting that AAPL will see its share price fall over the next 12 months.

The predictions come at a time when the company is closing in on a market cap of a trillion dollars …

NordVPN

Former Fortune writer Philip Elmer-DeWitt collated the analyst price targets.

Three weeks ago, before Apple climbed another $10, eight analysts were telling their clients that Apple would lose value over the next 12 months. On Wednesday that number swelled to an even dozen.

These range from KeyBanc, predicting a marginal decline to $192, to Goldman Sachs, which rates the stock as neutral yet has a price target of just $161.

The full list of analysts with a share price target lower than the current value at the time of writing is KeyBanc, Bernstein, Atlantic Equities, Raymond James, Global Equities Research, Rosenblatt, Instinet/Nomura, Mizuho Securities, BMO, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Goldman Sachs.

Elmer-DeWitt acknowledges that some of the numbers date back as far as February, with one target set last year, but suggests that they haven’t yet been superseded.

On the flip side, Monness is predicting $235, Merrill Lynch $225, DA Davidson $220 – with a whole slew of firms in the $200-215 range.

Photo: Krista Jahnke, Archilovers

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: