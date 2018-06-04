AAPL hits all-time high with market capitalization just shy of $1 trillion

While Tim Cook and Apple executives took the stage today in San Jose to announce new software across the company’s entire lineup, Apple stock saw a new all-time high.

Right about the time of the WWDC 2018 keynote, AAPL shares rose to $193.32, putting the company’s market cap. just over $950 billion.

With currently just over 5 billion outstanding shares, AAPL will need to cross $197 to hit the magic number to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company.

While analysts have gone back and forth about whether Apple or Amazon would hit the achievement first, it’s looking like Apple will be the winner. As of today, AMZN shares make up for just over an $800B market capitalization.

As of market close today, AAPL ended a touch lower at $191.83 than the earlier all-time high. Shares are up to $192.12 in after-hours trading as of this writing.

