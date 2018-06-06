Apple ships Safari Technology Preview 58 w/ favicons & Safari 12 features for High Sierra & Mojave

As WWDC continues, Apple today has released Safari Technology Preview 58. This is the experimental browser that the company first introduced in 2016 as a way for developers to test upcoming Safari features.

Today’s Preview 58 is available on macOS 10.14 Mojave, as well as macOS High Sierra, and includes Safari 12 enhancements…

Safari Technology Preview 58 brings the new Safari 12 features Apple showed off on Monday. This includes icons in tabs, improved intelligent tracking prevention, automatic strong passwords, and more.

What today’s release means is that users and developers on macOS High Sierra can now test the new Safari 12 features on macOS without having to make the jump to the macOS 10.14 Mojave beta.

The Safari Technology Preview can be downloaded for High Sierra and Mojave from Apple’s developer website, no developer account required.

Read more about the improvements in macOS 10.14 Mojave in our full announcement coverage here.

Full release notes:

Release 58 This release covers the same revisions of WebKit from Safari Technology Preview 57, but includes new Safari and WebKit features that will be present in Safari 12. The following Safari 12 features are new to Safari Technology Preview 58: Icons in Tabs. You can enable showing website icons in tabs in Safari’s Tabs preferences. Improved Intelligent Tracking Prevention. You can learn more about improvements to Intelligent Tracking Prevention in Intelligent Tracking Prevention 2.0. Automatic Strong Passwords. Safari automatically generates strong, unique passwords when signing up for accounts or changing passwords on websites. New to Safari 12 and Safari Technology Preview 58, generated passwords can be customized using the passwordrules attribute. See Apple’s Password Rules Validation Tool for more information. Many more WebKit features in Safari 12 are present in this release of Safari Technology Preview and have been in past releases. You can read more about these changes and many others in What’s New in Safari 12.

