Latest Apple Pay promo offers $20 gift card when you spend $100 or more at Nike

Apple continues its weekly Apple Pay promo this week with a nice deal from Nike. The deal comes in honor of Father’s Day and offers a $20 Nike gift code when you spend $100 or more in the Nike app using Apple Pay.

This is certainly one of the more notable Apple Pay deals that have been offered. In past weeks, deals have included free delivery from Postmates, free food from McDonald’s, and more.

This week, you can get $20 back in the form of a Nike “gift code” when you spend $100 or more:

Get a $20 gift code from Nike. Use Apple Pay and get a $20 gift code when you spend $100 or more in the Nike App.

Apple says the deal is valid from today, June 7th, through June 11th. You can expect your $20 promo code to be delivered within two weeks, and it will expire on August 25th.

Here are the full terms and conditions:

Offer valid from June 7 through June 11 on purchases of $100 or more made in the Nike App with Apple Pay. $20 promo codes will be delivered within two weeks of purchase and must be redeemed by August 25. Void where prohibited. Some restrictions apply. Nike reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer from Nike only.

The Nike app is available on the iOS App Store. For more Father’s Day gift ideas, be sure to check out 9to5Toys’ full roundup.

