Latest Apple Pay promo offers free delivery on first food order from Postmates

On-demand food delivery service Postmates is the latest company to be featured in a long-running series of Apple Pay promotions.

Use Apple Pay for your first order through the app, and you’ll get free delivery …

NordVPN

Unlike many of the promos that only last a week, this one is good until the end of June.

Apple is also promoting a number of other brands through an email campaign, but sadly without any offers or discounts. There’s a focus on home delivery.

Gap: Shop reinvented, classic styles.

Crate and Barrel: Classic to contemporary furnishings and housewares.

Everything under the sun: The fast, simple, and secure way to make purchases in all kinds of apps.

Overstock: All things home. All for less.

Jet: The stuff you have to have, delivered.

Kohl’s: Find great savings for the whole family.

Last week’s Apple Pay promo was also offering free food delivery, in that case groceries from Instacart.

Apple’s mobile wallet service continues to expand both in the US and overseas. There’s also said to be an Apple Pay credit card on the way next year thanks to a partnership with Goldman Sachs.

