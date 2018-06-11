9to5Toys Lunch Break: latest 9.7″ iPad $299, BOGO Free iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3 $50 off, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more
Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Best Buy launches BOGO free iPhone offer on X and 8/Plus
Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped
Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179
Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac nearly $200 off via Best Buy
Nike takes 20% off clearance items: Dri-FIT, Jordan, FREE Runners, much more
The stellar Monument Valley 2 for iOS gets rare price drop today: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- White Night survival game hits lowest price ever on App Store: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Magic Launcher Pro for iOS now matching 2018 low at just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Trine 1 & 2 for Mac now matching all-time lows at $2 ea. (Reg. up to $15)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Apple HomePod on sale for $300 shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276
- B&O’s gorgeous Beoplay H9 Wireless NC Headphones up to $200 off for today only
- Give your Apple Watch Amazon’s best-selling clear case for under $3 Prime shipped
- AOC’s monster 40-inch Curved 4K Monitor now $450 shipped (Reg. $600)
- Pick up Samsung’s flagship 64GB Galaxy S9 smartphone for $610 (Reg. up to $800)
- This handheld gimbal brings silky smooth video to your camera, iPhone, more: $199 (33% off)
- Keep your networking gear online w/ the 8-outlet APC 1080VA UPS at $80 (Reg. $110)
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Bring home an Aukey LED Lamp for your desk, home office and more from $15 Prime shipped
- Add a 128GB Samsung microSDXC Card to your camera, Switch, more from $32.50 shipped
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling NETGEAR 802.11n Wi-Fi range extender falls to $21 (20% off)
- Illuminate your workspace w/ this USB-powered outdoor LED light rope at $15 (25% off)
- Kickstart your photography setup w/ this tripod & Lowepro backpack bundle: $80 ($150 value)
- Discounted Xbox gift cards: $100 for $85 or $25 for $21 w/ free email delivery
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual 2.4A USB Wall Charger $6 Prime shipped, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: GTA V $20, Dragon’s Crown Pro $24, E3 2018 deals, more
- Skyrim Very Special Edition for Alexa is a real thing? Now FREE on Amazon
- Fallout Shelter now available for FREE on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch + more
- Animus action RPG for iOS gets first major price drop: $4 (Reg. $8)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D Atlas, Daily Stocks Pro, more
- Save up to 65% off Invicta watches at Amazon just in time for Father’s Day w/ deals from $33
- Braun Waterflex Wet/Dry Shaver drops to $50 for today only (Reg. up to $100)
- Amazon 1-day outdoor fire pit/table sale: 30-inch w/ cooking grate $70, more
- Nordstrom drop up to 60% off shoes + free shipping: Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, more
- Outdoor/Indoor rugs up to 50% off from Amazon that are perfect for patio season
- Target gives Dad a new look with polo shirts for $5, shorts from $12 & more
- Zappos Rare Rewards Sale: over 60,000 items at up to 75% off Nike, TOMS, adidas, more
- Sperry updates your shoes with an extra 20% off sale items + free delivery
- L.L. Bean Father’s Day Sale offers 20% off apparel and shoes for men
E3 2018 Announcements & Deals:
- Microsoft E3 2018 Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and more
- EA E3 2018 Battlefield V battle royale, Anthem, FIFA 19, more ahead of E3
- Bethesda E3 2018 Fallout 76, Elder Scrolls VI & iOS, Starfield, more
- Microsoft E3 2018 Deals Xbox One X $400 ($100 off), more
- Sony’s E3 2018 Deals PS4 Pro $50 off, Controllers $40, more
- Sony E3 2018 Digital PSN Deals Last Guardian $15, Last of Us PS4 $10, more
- More E3 2018 stories, news and deals…
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers
- Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater
- Review: Wally Case for iPhone X with a hidden wallet is great for fans of Apple’s leather case
- Mad Max developer unveils new open-world shooter inspired by Stranger Things [Video]
- Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped
- Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more
- V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
- JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…
- UpDesk launches Home, a $595 fully motorized standing desk
- Father’s Day 2018 Gift Guide for every budget: tech, grill accessories and more
- Top duffle bags under $50 for your next weekend getaway
- Microsoft unveils massive E3 sale: $50 off Xbox One X, $1 Xbox Live Gold, more
- Review: ECOVACS’ 901 Robotic Vacuum sports iPhone & Alexa control, laser mapping, more
- New leaks point at Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch, here’s what we know so far