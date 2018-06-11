9to5Toys Lunch Break: latest 9.7″ iPad $299, BOGO Free iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3 $50 off, more

- Jun. 11th 2018 9:34 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more

Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more

Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more

Best Buy launches BOGO free iPhone offer on X and 8/Plus

Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped

Grab a Series 1 Apple Watch at up to $100+ off: 38mm for $149 or 42mm for $179

Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac nearly $200 off via Best Buy

Nike takes 20% off clearance items: Dri-FIT, Jordan, FREE Runners, much more

The stellar Monument Valley 2 for iOS gets rare price drop today: $2 (Reg. $5)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Apple HomePod on sale for $300 shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276

E3 2018 Announcements & Deals:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers

Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’

Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer

