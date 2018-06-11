Apple’s Sarah Herrlinger talks accessibility in new podcast interview

At WWDC 2018, Apple’s Senior Director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives Sarah Herrlinger joined the Accessible Podcast for an interview. Hosted by Steven Aquino and Timothy Buck, the Accessible Podcast is an excellent new podcast focused on highlighting accessibility in technology…

The interview with Herrlinger was recorded at Apple’s Podcast studios at WWDC last week. During the interview, Herrlinger touts Apple’s commitment to accessibility and what it means to the company:

Accessibility is something that is very important to us as a company. We have a long history of thinking about accessibility in our products and I think we’re doing that in two ways. One is trying to build really innovative assistive technology and make sure that our products work for everyone because of the foundational assistive technologies we build in. Also, making everything that we make for everyone else accessible as well.

The full interview is definitely worth a lesson. The episode also features interviews with AssitiveWare CEO David Niemeijer, as well as WWDC 2018 scholar John Ciocca. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and various other podcast platforms.

We had 3 guests: 1️⃣ Apple's Senior Director of Global Accessibility Policy & Initiatives, Sarah Herrlinger 2️⃣ AssistiveWare CEO, David Niemeijer 3️⃣ WWDC18 Student Scholar, John Ciocca They discussed their work & what Apple's WWDC announcements mean for accessibility. https://t.co/walF7w5ijt — Timothy Buck (@TimothyBuckSF) June 11, 2018

