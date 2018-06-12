Microsoft launches Office 2019 Mac preview to organizations with new admin tools, focus mode, Morph transitions, more

Microsoft has today released its Mac Preview for Office 2019. The new test program is available for businesses and organizations that aren’t using the company’s cloud based Office 365 software.

Announced in a blog post, Microsoft shared that following the preview starting today, Office 2019 for Mac will be released in the “second half of 2018.”

Microsoft gives a pitch that Office 365 ProPlus (subscription) is its best option for commercial use, but recognizes that Office 2019 for Mac is a good fit for organizations who aren’t “ready to move to the cloud.”

Here’s how Microsoft describes the new updates and features:

Office 2019 for Mac delivers new features to help end users create amazing content in less time. Updates include the roaming pencil case and ribbon customizations across Office apps; focus mode in Word; Morph transitions, in-click sequence, and 4k video export in PowerPoint; new charts and functions in Excel; and focused inbox in Outlook. These features are already included in Office 365 ProPlus but are not available in Office for Mac 2016.

You can find a detailed list of changes here.

Microsoft also shares that Office 2019 for Mac will help IT administrators more easily deploy and manage the software, including support for the popular Jamf Pro software.

Command-line tools will allow IT admins to centrally control how and when Office updates are applied to users’ devices, and support for industry-standard MDM policies and preferences will give IT the power to enforce organization-wide security policies, including preferences for Visual Basic macros and app settings. Recent integration with Jamf Pro will add additional control and make it easier than ever to manage the velocity of Office updates across devices.

The Office 2019 Commercial Preview Program for Mac isn’t available for individuals. Check out more details here if you’re interested in getting your organization signed up.

Via The Verge

