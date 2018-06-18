Apple releases third iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1 beta to developers

While not a major update in any way, Apple is today releasing the third developer builds for iOS 11.4.1 and tvOS 11.4.1. Being a bug fix update to the earlier release, we aren’t expecting any new user facing features.

If you’re looking for some major changes, take a look at iOS 12, tvOS 12, watchOS 12, and macOS 10.14 Mojave.

