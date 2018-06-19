T-Mobile and Sprint officially file merger plans with FCC, claim will ‘leapfrog’ Verizon & AT&T and cut costs for consumers

Last week news spread that T-Mobile and Sprint could officially file for their planned merger as early as this week. Today, the companies have delivered a public information statement to the FCC that shares why they think the deal will be good for consumers, innovation, and more.

T-Mobile CEO, John Legere shared the news on Twitter along with a new website dedicated to detailing and promoting the merger.

Here are goals of the “New T-Mobile”:

Build a world-class nationwide 5G network – leapfrogging Verizon and AT&T . With a nearly $40B investment to combine the complementary spectrum, sites, and assets of T-Mobile and Sprint, New T-Mobile will deliver a robust, nationwide world-class 5G network and services more quickly than either company on a standalone basis.

. With a nearly $40B investment to combine the complementary spectrum, sites, and assets of T-Mobile and Sprint, New T-Mobile will deliver a robust, nationwide world-class 5G network and services more quickly than either company on a standalone basis. Ensure American Consumers Will Pay Less and Get More . As New T-Mobile expands its capacity, the other guys will have to compete… and all consumers will win – to the tune of up to a 55% decrease in price per GB and as much as a 120% increase in cellular data supply, according to third-party analysis in the PIS.

. As New T-Mobile expands its capacity, the other guys will have to compete… and all consumers will win – to the tune of up to a 55% decrease in price per GB and as much as a 120% increase in cellular data supply, according to third-party analysis in the PIS. Allow Millions of Americans to “cut the cord”. New T-Mobile’s robust, nationwide 5G network will eliminate the speed and capacity differential between mobile and in-home wired broadband for many Americans accelerating the trend of cord cutting as consumers use mobile as their only access to the internet.

New T-Mobile’s robust, nationwide 5G network will eliminate the speed and capacity differential between mobile and in-home wired broadband for many Americans accelerating the trend of cord cutting as consumers use mobile as their only access to the internet. Bring Rural Americans Better Service. We’ll bring increased broadband coverage to rural Americans, along with improved signal quality and increased network capacity. And we’ll offer Un-carrier service at 600 or more new stores and up to five call centers located to serve rural areas and small towns.

We’ll bring increased broadband coverage to rural Americans, along with improved signal quality and increased network capacity. And we’ll offer Un-carrier service at 600 or more new stores and up to five call centers located to serve rural areas and small towns. New Choices for Video and Enterprise Customers . New T-Mobile will have the scale, spectrum, and financial strength to disrupt the enterprise segment while also bringing products and services that will bring much-needed competition, innovation, and consumer choice to these areas

. New T-Mobile will have the scale, spectrum, and financial strength to disrupt the enterprise segment while also bringing products and services that will bring much-needed competition, innovation, and consumer choice to these areas Create Thousands of Additional American Jobs. The merger will create more jobs at New T-Mobile from day one and going forward than T-Mobile and Sprint would have on their own.

You can read the official FCC filing here, and learn more about the carriers’ plans on its new website here.

What are your thoughts on this merger? Do you think the two companies can deliver on its goals if the deal goes through? Let us know in the comments below!

