Thieves make off with $100k worth of Apple products after rappelling through Best Buy roof

- Jun. 19th 2018 5:48 pm PT

Apple products are routine targets of high-dollar burglaries, and a new case out of Georgia continues that trend. As reported by WSBTV, thieves were able to get away with over $100,000 worth of Apple products, but how they entered the store adds an interesting twist…

According to local police, the burglars entered a Best Buy in Dunwoody, Georgia by rappelling through hole in the store’s roof, Tom Cruise-style. Once they made entry, they “burrowed” into a storage room and stole $100,000 worth of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more.

At this point, police haven’t been able to locate the thieves and are still working to obtain surveillance video, if any exists due to the unique way they gained entry into the store. Police are also trying to determine if this heist is related to similar ones in Texas and Florida.

“Someone that comes in, it’s a ‘Mission Impossible’ style burglary,” Sgt. Robert Parsons told Petchenik.

We’ve heard quite a few stories about the lengths people go through to steal Apple products. The night before the iPhone X release last year, thieves stole $370,000 worth of iPhone X units right off a UPS truck outside a San Francisco Apple Store.

