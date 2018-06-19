tvOS 12 developer beta 2 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K now available

tvOS 12 developer beta 2 is now available for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K. tvOS 12 includes expanded audio format support, app sign-on improvements, updates to Aerial screensavers, and more.

New in tvOS 12

When tvOS 12 is officially released later this year, Apple TV will gain Dolby Atmos audio support with compatible movie purchases upgraded for free in iTunes; new screensavers of Earth shot from the International Space Station; the ability to swipe between locations with Aerial screensavers; the ability to tap and see where screensavers were filmed; zero sign-on for supported Internet service providers when using the same ISP and cable service for automatically signing in to compatible apps; and more.

New in Beta 2?

Apple released the first tvOS 12 beta shortly after the WWDC keynote, but most of the new features aren’t testable yet. tvOS 12 users can access the screensaver swipe feature to change locations, but other features were not included in beta 1.

Dolby Atmos support now included: Settings → Video and Audio → Surround Sound → Spatial Audio: Dolby Atmos On

No sign of space screensavers yet or tap to see locations in beta yet

We’ll check out tvOS 12 beta 2 and update to highlight any changes included. Also share tips at tips@9to5mac or zac@9to5mac.com and on Twitter @9to5mac and @apollozac.