AT&T launches WatchTV, ‘unlimited’ mobile plans with 30+ TV channels

- Jun. 21st 2018 5:02 am PT

Competition is heating up among mobile carriers’ so-called unlimited plans. Following Verizon’s launch of its third ‘unlimited’ plan, AT&T thinks it has the perfect response: it’s throwing in more than 30 live TV channels at no extra cost …

Today, we are announcing two new unlimited plans that include our new video service, WatchTV, at no additional cost.  They’re called AT&T Unlimited &More Premium and AT&T Unlimited &More. WatchTV features 30+ live TV channels from networks like AMC, CNN, TNT and more (full list below).

The top tier – AT&T Unlimited &More Premium – is otherwise the same deal as Verizon’s new Beyond Unlimited one: 22GB data before throttling, including a maximum of 15GB of hotspot usage. It’s $80 foa a single line, or $190 for four.

Customers on the AT&T Unlimited &More Premium plan will still enjoy the same benefits from our AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced Plan – 15GB of high-speed tethering, high-quality video, and a $15 monthly video credit towards DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV.

The cheaper version, AT&T Unlimited &More (without the ‘Premium’) costs $70 for a single line or $160 for four, but is limited to 480p video and no tethering. All prices assume autopay.

If you’re not an AT&T subscriber but want the skinny TV bundle, you will soon be able to buy access to that for $15/month.

You get 31 live TV channels at launch:

  • A&E
  • AMC
  • ANIMAL PLANET
  • AUDIENCE
  • BBC WORLD NEWS
  • BBC AMERICA
  • BOOMERANG
  • CARTOON NETWORK
  • CNN
  • DISCOVERY
  • FOOD NETWORK
  • FYI
  • HALLMARK
  • HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES
  • HGTV
  • HISTORY
  • HLN
  • IFC
  • ID
  • LIFETIME
  • LIFETIME MOVIES
  • OWN
  • SUNDANCE TV
  • TBS
  • TCM
  • TLC
  • TNT
  • TRUTV
  • VELOCITY
  • VICELAND
  • WE TV

Six more are promised ‘soon.’

  • BET
  • COMEDY CENTRAL
  • MTV 2
  • NICK TOONS
  • TEEN NICK
  • VH1

One thing’s for sure: even ‘Unlimited &More Premium’ won’t be the silliest name we see for a mobile plan. ‘Unlimited &More Premium Plus VIP’ next?

