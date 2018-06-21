AT&T launches WatchTV, ‘unlimited’ mobile plans with 30+ TV channels

Competition is heating up among mobile carriers’ so-called unlimited plans. Following Verizon’s launch of its third ‘unlimited’ plan, AT&T thinks it has the perfect response: it’s throwing in more than 30 live TV channels at no extra cost …

Today, we are announcing two new unlimited plans that include our new video service, WatchTV, at no additional cost. They’re called AT&T Unlimited &More Premium and AT&T Unlimited &More. WatchTV features 30+ live TV channels from networks like AMC, CNN, TNT and more (full list below).

The top tier – AT&T Unlimited &More Premium – is otherwise the same deal as Verizon’s new Beyond Unlimited one: 22GB data before throttling, including a maximum of 15GB of hotspot usage. It’s $80 foa a single line, or $190 for four.

Customers on the AT&T Unlimited &More Premium plan will still enjoy the same benefits from our AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced Plan – 15GB of high-speed tethering, high-quality video, and a $15 monthly video credit towards DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV.

The cheaper version, AT&T Unlimited &More (without the ‘Premium’) costs $70 for a single line or $160 for four, but is limited to 480p video and no tethering. All prices assume autopay.

If you’re not an AT&T subscriber but want the skinny TV bundle, you will soon be able to buy access to that for $15/month.

You get 31 live TV channels at launch:

A&E

AMC

ANIMAL PLANET

AUDIENCE

BBC WORLD NEWS

BBC AMERICA

BOOMERANG

CARTOON NETWORK

CNN

DISCOVERY

FOOD NETWORK

FYI

HALLMARK

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

HGTV

HISTORY

HLN

IFC

ID

LIFETIME

LIFETIME MOVIES

OWN

SUNDANCE TV

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

TRUTV

VELOCITY

VICELAND

WE TV

Six more are promised ‘soon.’

BET

COMEDY CENTRAL

MTV 2

NICK TOONS

TEEN NICK

VH1

One thing’s for sure: even ‘Unlimited &More Premium’ won’t be the silliest name we see for a mobile plan. ‘Unlimited &More Premium Plus VIP’ next?

