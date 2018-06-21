TSMC confirms plans for 5nm plant as it seeks to retain Apple’s A-series chip business

It was reported back in January that TSMC was investing in a 5nm chip fabrication process as part of its efforts to retain its sole supplier status for Apple’s A-series chips.
The company has now confirmed this report …
Reuters carried the news.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a supplier to Apple Inc, said on Thursday it expects to invest $25 billion in 5 nanometer node technology.
TSMC has had the exclusive contract for the A-series chips used in iPhones and iPads since the A9X used in the iPad Pro. It’s believed this is primarily due to the company’s lead over Samsung in ever-smaller processes.
Reuters says TSMC hasn’t announced a timeframe, though the previous report said that the company expected to hit volume production by 2020, and was already looking ahead to a 3nm process by 2022.
Samsung is reported to be working on a 4nm process, but no timeframe is known.
