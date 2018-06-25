Instagram begins rolling out redesigned Explore tab with topic channels

Instagram is starting to push a redesigned Explore tab to users. This change was originally announced at Facebook’s F8 event last month, but is now making its way to users.

The redesigned Explore tab isn’t incredibly different on the surface. You get the same tile-based interface with curated posts based on your interests and past behaviors. What makes the new design different, however, are new topic channels along the top.

These topic channels focus on a variety of different areas, including Sports, TV & Movies, and more. There’s also a new “For You” option that shows you a collection of curated posts from other users, again based on your interests and past behaviors.

At F8 last month, Instagram also announced both video chat and group video chat, with the ability to continue browsing the app while on the call. Those features have yet to start rolling out.

If you don’t see the redesigned Explore tab just yet, have no fear. It appears to be a rather slow rollout and could take a few days to hit your account.

