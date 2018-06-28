Comprehensive DC Universe streaming service launching soon in beta on iOS and Apple TV

DC has today announced a new streaming service called DC Universe that it hopes will deliver “a deeply engaging experience” for its fans. In addition to new original content, the service will feature video, news, comics, a DC encyclopedia, a members-only collectibles shop, and more.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Announced in a blog post, DC is looking to give members of the upcoming service a unique and tailored experience.

Here’s how the company describes DC Universe:

DC UNIVERSE is a first-of-its kind digital subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. With membership, fans will enjoy all-new original live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated selection of digital comic books, breaking news, an expansive DC-centric encyclopedia, and access to exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests.

DC notes six ways that fans will be able to engage with content and the community:

WATCH exclusive originals and classic favorites;

READ from an extensive list of curated comic books;

CONNECT with the DC community;

EXPLORE the latest breaking news and the ever-expanding DC encyclopedia;

WIN premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests;

SHOP for exclusive merchandise.

DC Universe will launch on iOS, tvOS and more in a limited beta in August. Those interested can sign up to be considered for the beta here.

Check out the video below and the full press release for more specifics, including details on these five upcoming original series: Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Harley Quinn.