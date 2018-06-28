App Store adds iDEAL payment method in the Netherlands, replacing credit card with bank account

Apple has begun supporting the iDEAL payment method in its App Store. This allows customers to purchase apps with Dutch banks, instead of using a credit or debit card.

As reported by Dutch Apple blog iCulture, iDEAL works similarly to iTunes or App Store gift cards in that it only supports adding a balance to your account versus using it to purchase apps individually as a user normally would with a debit or credit card.

Just like any other form of App Store or iTunes credit, using iDEAL will let customers use the credit towards monthly subscriptions such as iCloud storage or Apple Music subscriptions as long as there are sufficient funds.

The report doesn’t specifically mention if support for the payment type is supported outside of the Netherlands.

In addition to debit and credit cards, Dutch users are able to use their carrier (if supported) or PayPal as a payment method for their Apple accounts.

