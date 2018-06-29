Fortnite players meeting at ‘the rocket’ for tomorrow’s first real time mystery event

Fortnite has been dropping hints about some kind of big, one-time only live event happening tomorrow, and fans of the game are getting hyped.

As reported by The Verge, Fortnite players have been spotting countdowns on TVs in the game that point to a major event at 1:30 PM ET tomorrow, Saturday the 30th. This marks the first time Epic Games will be using a one-time only live event.

Another clue has been sirens going off near the evil super villain lair. While more details on the event haven’t been revealed, there is a huge rocket in the area, so it looks like a launch and related aftermath could bring new changes to the game.

Popular streamer, Muselk, shared a tweet about the big event and that it will only “happen once.”

If you’re invested in the game, it sounds like you won’t want to miss this.

Guys.

Be at the rocket at 1:30pm Eastern time on Saturday.

Something big is gonna happen. And its only gonna happen once.

Thats all Im gonna say.

RT and get the word out. — Muselk (@MrMuselk) June 29, 2018

Just this week, Fortnite launched a practice mode for new players after new broke that the game has earned over $100M in its first 90 days.

Fortnite is a free download from the App Store.

