Fortnite crosses $100M in revenue on iOS after just 90 days of availability

Fortnite’s success on iOS has been well chronicled thus far, and now it has crossed yet another milestone. As reported by Sensor Tower, Fortnite has brought in more than $100 million in revenue during its first 90 days of availability…

With its race to $100 million, Epic Games’ Fortnite has become the second-fastest app to reach that milestone in its category. While Fortnite hit the mark in 90 days, Clash Royale was able to do so in just 51 days:

Clash Royale managed the fastest time from launch to the $100 million milestone on iOS, accomplishing the feat in just 51 days. Fortnite, however, reached this point nearly three months faster than Knives Out and Honor of Kings, at 173 and 179 days, respectively.

Perhaps what makes Fortnite’s rise more notable is that it operated in an invite-only period for its first 12 weeks of availability, which likely significantly hindered its generation of revenue out of the gate.

Arguably Fortnite’s biggest rival currently is PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, which launched on iOS just a few days after Fortnite. PUGB Mobile, however, has only been monetizing for some 60 days and hasn’t yet hit the $100 million mark.

Sensor Tower estimates that PUGB on iOS has grossed around $5.2 million on iOS as it struggles to find the best monetization strategy for mobile:

According to our latest estimates, it has considerable ground to cover, having only grossed about $5.2 million to date on iOS as its publisher works out the best way to monetize its mobile player base. Tencent appears to feel that adopting an objective-based approach similar to Fortnite’s Battle Pass, calling it a Royale Pass, is one way to close that gap.

Fortnite isn’t yet available on Android, but that release is expected to happen sometime this summer. When it does launch, we can surely expect a spike in mobile revenue for Epic Games.

