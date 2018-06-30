WhatsApp for iOS adds new features for group administrators

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for administrators in groups. Similar to a feature offered by Telegram, this gives administrators the ability to be the only users in a group capable of sending messages…

In a blog post, WhatsApp explained that this feature will be useful for people like teachers, who can create a group for their class and be the only one with the ability to send messages. In this instance, a teacher could send messages about homework, tests, reminders, and more.

Today, we’re launching a new group setting where only admins are able to send messages to a group. One way people use groups is to receive important announcements and information, including parents and teachers at schools, community centers, and non-profit organizations. We’ve introduced this new setting so admins can have better tools for these use cases.

This feature can be enabled by going to Group Info > Group Settings > Send Messages and choosing the “Only Admins” option.

