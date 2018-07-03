Video: Gavin Williamson hilariously interrupted by Siri during statement to Parliament

We’ve all had it happen before, Siri going off when your iPhone thinks it heard the “Hey Siri” command when nothing remotely close was mentioned.

Well, today this happened in a public environment and it was absolutely hilarious. As tweeted by BBC Parliament, Siri made a brief interruption while Gavin Williamson was making a statement.

From what we can hear, it sounds like “and surrounding areas” triggered the Hey Siri command on the phone, which prompted Siri to respond on the iPhone.

False positives with voice assistants are always fun, especially when it falsely catches the trigger phrase, but gets every word after that verbatim. We can only hope for Apple to keep improving its machine learning so things like this won’t happen in the future.

Check out the full clip below.

When Siri interrupts as you're delivering a statement to Parliament… pic.twitter.com/NDsNUJDPV3 — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) July 3, 2018

