Apple releases iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1, and watchOS 4.3.2 to the public

- Jul. 9th 2018 10:03 am PT

While not a major update in any way, Apple is today releasing iOS 11.4.1, watchOS 4.3.2, and tvOS 11.4.1 to the public.

iOS 11.4.1 is mainly a bug fix release, with improved reliability of Find My AirPods, and syncing with mail, contacts, and notes with Exchange accounts.

As for watchOS, Apple’s release notes are vague, noting that “this update includes improvements and bug fixes.”

Apple today also released 11.4.1 for the HomePod as well. Learn more about that here.

iOS 12, tvOS 12, watchOS 5, and macOS 10.14 Mojave are currently in beta. Those are expected to release to the public this fall.

