Snapchat betting on new Amazon partnership for revenue with upcoming camera search feature

According to a new report from TechCrunch, Snapchat is in the process of working on a new visual search feature called Eagle that will let users identify objects, music, and more. Notably, the in development feature looks to be using Amazon as one of its main affiliate partners.

Snapchat’s yet to be released camera feature dubbed Visual Search was previously discovered in the code of the Android version of the social media app. Now, new details about Project Eagle have surfaced thanks to some explicit references in the app’s code with the new name Camera Search.

Discovered by Ishan Agarwal, the latest details reveal strings referencing Amazon in context with the project codenamed Eagle helping users get started with the new feature.

Press and hold to identify an object, song, barcode, and more! […] This works by sending data to Amazon, Shazam, and other partners.

As TechCrunch notes, offering a broader feature to users that moves beyond what the platform currently offers through an Amazon affiliate partnership could be a big move. Not only could this itself apart from Instagram, but also create an important new income stream for the company.

For now there’s no word on when Snapchat’s new visual search feature could launch. Both the social media platform and Amazon declined to comment to TC on the matter.

If you’re curious to play around with a visual search feature in general, as of this spring, Google Lens support was brought to iOS via the company’s free Google Photos app.

