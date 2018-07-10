9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Solo3 Headphones $160, GoPro HERO6 $329, Belkin USB-C Express Dock $80, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 chip 20% off: $160 shipped
GoPro HERO6 4K Action Camera hits $329 shipped w/ promo code (Reg. $400)
Belkin’s USB-C Express Dock HD packs USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, more from $80 (Reg. $230)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 3-Film Bundles $10, 4K titles, $1 rental, more
Apple Watch Series 1 + your choice of an extra band from $159 shipped
Download Alto’s Adventure on iOS/Apple TV for just $2 right now (Reg. $5)
- Candleman puzzle-platformer drops to $3 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
Giveaway: Win a $100 Amazon Gift Card before Prime Day 2018!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Grab Samsung’s latest Qi Wireless Charger for $40 (Reg. up to $70), today only
- eBay takes 10% off all tech sitewide w/ this coupon code
- Monoprice’s MP i3 3D Printer gets a nearly 50% price cut to $117 shipped
- Vintage style meets Bluetooth w/ Marshall’s Stanmore Speaker: $170 (Reg. $250+)
- Grab some Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ears for $135 shipped (Reg. $180+)
- Save $80 on Netgear’s Tri-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router matching the Amazon low at $170
- Score the Withings Activité Steel Fitness Tracker for $70 Prime shipped (33% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth Earbuds $19, more
- Neato’s Botvac D80 Robotic Vacuum falls to new Amazon low at $349 (Reg. $450)
- Blue’s enCORE 100i Dynamic Instrument Mic drops to $35 shipped (Reg. $90)
- This RGB gaming headset works w/ PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC for $17 Prime shipped
- TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Switch down to $28 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Kirby Star Allies from $39, Bloodborne $12, more
- Nintendo Switch Consoles nearly $50 off today at eBay starting from $252 shipped
- Up to $95 off Xbox One S/X Bundles on eBay with deals from $216 shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Incredipede, Battlestations Pacific, more
- Pick up a gorgeous Vincero Men’s or Women’s Watch from $83 in today’s Gold Box
- Amazon’s 1-Day Pelican Luggage Sale has deals from $37.50 on top-rated gear‘
- Amazon is blowing out Dash Buttons today for $1 + $5 credit w/ first press
- Find Amazon’s Prime-exclusive men’s shirts & back-to-school must-haves from $7
- Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush now down to $30 shipped or less
- Nike takes 40% off Converse shoes for the entire family: high & low top sneakers, more
- Joe’s New Balance gets you running with 40% off select styles for men & women
- Dremel Ultra-Saw Tool Kit + 5 accessories hits Amazon low at $70.50 shipped
- Nautica’s Summer Sale revamps your wardrobe w/ an extra 40% off sale items from $15
- 9to5Toys Daily: July 10, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel
Take your productions next level w/ Elektron’s new hybrid Mac plug-in hardware
Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more
- Adonit Snap 2 is a stylus for iOS and Android that has a camera button
- LEGO teams up with Marvel to unveil a new Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC-exclusive set
- Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399
- Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
- Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
- Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
- Xbox July Update brings official FastStart support for select titles, app/game grouping, more
- Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more
- Bang & Olufsen is auctioning off limited edition Beosound 1 speakers in 5 new colorways
- New iPhone-controlled bicycle lights from CatEye offer wireless synchronization
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Seagate announces BarraCuda SSDs w/ 540MB/s read speeds starting at $75 for 250GB
- Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
- Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer