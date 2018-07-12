Apple shows off Apple Pay Cash in latest advertisement [Video]

Apple this evening is out with its latest Apple Pay-focused advertisement. This video focuses on Apple Pay Cash and how it can be used between roommates to easily handle things such as rent payments.

The video comes in at 15 seconds long and is entitled ‘Apple Pay – Just text them the money.’ In the video, a renter is reminded that rent is due soon, so they use Apple Pay Cash in the Messages application to pay the $700.

Send and request cash with Apple Pay in Messages—use it to shop in stores, online, and in apps.

Apple Pay Cash originally launched back in December as Apple’s way of taking on payment platforms such as Venmo and Square Cash. Since then, the service has been gradually expanding to more countries around the world.

