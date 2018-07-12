Canary launches ‘Safety Button’ SOS feature for iOS app with precise location tracking

Canary, maker of smart home security cameras has unveiled a new SOS feature today that works with its iOS app anywhere users have an Internet connection.

Like iOS’ built in SOS feature, Canary’s new Safety Button automatically contacts local police and offers users the ability to get help with no talking required.

As for a differentiating feature, Canary says that Safety Button (powered by Noonlight) can give emergency services your location in 5 seconds with an accuracy of around 5 meters (16.4 feet). The company says the average 911 call can take around 6 minutes to get a much less accurate location.

However, just last month, we learned that Apple will be including a next-generation 911 service with iOS 12 to improve response times and give more precise location data. Also, a native solution for iPhone and Apple Watch means users can call for help more quickly.

In any case, Canary’s new safety feature is available for free to its members. Here’s how it works: