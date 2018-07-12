Farrago soundboard app for Mac gains MIDI support, accessibility improvements, more

Rogue Amoeba has updated Farrago for Mac today with a handful of useful new features. Farrago 1.2 brings MIDI support, multi-tile editing, and accessibility improvements to the Mac soundboard app.

Farrago makes it easy to assign audio clips to tiles for use in podcasts, performances, and other audio projects, and now MIDI support makes firing off clips from the Mac soundboard even easier. Farrago now lets you assign audio clips to specific MIDI controller inputs so you can have hardware control over your soundboard.

Farrago 1.2 also introduces bulk editing for settings through multi-tile selection and the updated Inspector window. Sets of tiles can also have notes attached now, and Farrago’s master volume can now be changed with a keyboard shortcut.

Rogue Amoeba has also made Farrago more accessible by improving the VoiceOver labels throughout the soundboard app.

Farrago 1.2 is a free update for existing customers. New customers can test drive the app before purchasing. Farrago is usually priced at $49, but new customers can buy for $39 for a limited time.

