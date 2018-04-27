Soundboard app Farrago updated with new Dark theme, Undo, more

We reported earlier this week that Rogue Amoeba was running a sweet podcasting software bundle for podcasters who are just getting started. Part of that bundle included the soundboard app, Farrago. Today, the app is getting an update that includes some UI tweaks as well as some new, nifty features.

After initially launching three months ago, today’s update marks the first major update since Farrago’s release. With it comes a new Dark theme.

Open up Farrago’s preferences, and you can easily switch between the app’s Light and Dark looks, just by toggling the new theme selector. If you’re using Farrago in a theater or other darkened space, the new Dark theme is likely to be perfect for you.

Most pro Mac applications typically offer a dark mode as it’s easier on the eyes for long sessions, so Farrago adding a Dark theme is no surprise and is a welcome addition to anyone who’s planning to use the app for long periods of time.

The update also adds support for Undo. While not a revolutionary change, it’s still notable as it allows users to revert settings changes, title deletions, and removal of entire sets. Simply hit ⌘ + Z or click Undo from the Edit menu.

The last notable improvement is adding a Now Playing indicator. Again, a small change, but super handy. This lets users know by way of a visual cue where the audio is playing from and how to stop it if need be.

Any set with an actively playing tile now shows this indicator next to its name in the sets list, on the left side of Farrago’s main window.

You can pick up Farrago for free as a trial. It’s also currently being offered for 20% off at $39 (regularly $49). But if you’re looking to start podcasting but don’t know where to start, you could pick up Farrago along with a few other essential applications for $175.

