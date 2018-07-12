First MacBook Pro orders begin shipping today and arriving as early as tomorrow

Good news for those of you who can’t wait to get your hands on Apple’s just-announced MacBook Pro. First shipments of Apple’s refreshed laptops begin today, with expedited orders slated to arrive as early as tomorrow.

After being initially presented with a July 16 – July 18th delivery date, Apple surprised some early purchasers who opted for next day delivery with shipments scheduled to arrive tomorrow. Even more surprising is the fact that the shipment displayed below is a build to order model, with an upgraded CPU, RAM, and storage configuration.

Have you ordered a new MacBook Pro? What is your estimated delivery time?

Also shipping today and arriving tomorrow is Apple’s Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro, and the Blackmagic eGPU. We’ll have more coverage of these exciting products in the days ahead.

