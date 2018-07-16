Digits 3 tape calculator for iPhone and iPad brings new design, Split View, more

Digits is a tape calculator for iPhone and iPad that combines the flexibility of a text editor with the brains of a calculator. Digits 3 is “a top-to-bottom rewrite” and the new version is out today.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Here’s how Digits is described:

Digits is Shift’s highly-rated iOS calculator app that features an intuitive, fully correctable and editable line-by-line tape history. It uniquely provides spreadsheet-like editing with calculator-level simplicity. Tapes are stored as documents so that groups of calculations can be saved, shared and edited conveniently. Comments can be added to each calculation line, making the app ideal for expense tracking and budgeting.

Digits 3 builds on the smart tape calculator foundation with an all-new design and lots of modern features like Split View support on iPad so you can use Digits side-by-side with other apps, iPhone X display optimization, and 64-bit support.

Check out the full release notes for Digits 3 below:

Three is a magic number. The long-awaited Digits 3 update is here! Digits 3 highlights: • An updated, polished user interface with buttery-smooth interaction. • Multi-threaded processing for desktop-level performance. • In-app upgrades, starting with Tape Document sharing (via Messages, Mail, Dropbox and other popular file sharing services). • Built from the ground up with support for 64-bit and the latest iOS/hardware. • Designed to maximize resolution on devices like the iPhone X. • Split View support on iPad for side-by-side work. • Expanded in-app help. • Accessibility Voice Over support.

Digits 3 is a free update for Digits 2 customers and $2.99 on the App Store for new customers. Highly recommended if you want to get a lot more out of the calculator on your iPhone — or need a quality calculator on your iPad.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: