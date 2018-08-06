macOS Mojave Windows Migration utility can transfer third-party app accounts, contacts, more

Apple is expanding its Windows Migration Assistant in macOS 10.14 Mojave with a handful of new features that will make switching from Windows to macOS a much more seamless experience.

As spotted by a user on Twitter, for macOS 10.14 beta 6, the Setup Assistant and Migration Assistant will be able to migrate more data than ever before such as accounts, documents, email, contacts, and calendar.

Before, Migration assistant was not able to import this data from third-party services such as Microsoft Outlook, only resorting to importing data that was local to the machine such as data from the Desktop and Documents folder.

While this is a huge step forward for Windows switchers, it’s worth noting that the Migration Assistant is still very much in beta and that we do not recommend doing such migrations while the utility is in beta.

