Apple celebrates ‘Everyone Can Code’ students with special ‘Today at Apple’ session in Chicago

Apple and the City of Chicago came together to celebrate the “Everyone Can Code” program at Apple’s Michigan Avenue location this week. As highlighted in tweets by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Tim Cook, a special “Today at Apple” session where students of the program showcased their app creations…

The Today at Apple session was entitled “One Summer Chicago Student App Showcase.” During the session, students who participated in the One Summer Chicago program were given the opportunity to present their Swift app creations on Apple’s in-store display to a crowd of viewers.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel commemorated the event on Twitter with a gallery of images. Tim Cook also shared his congratulations to the students, writing:

Apple has been working with the City of Chicago to expand its Everyone Can Code initiative throughout the city. In December, the two announced that over half a million students would have access to the curriculum, while also partnering with local businesses to offer Swift-based internships and jobs to students who go through the program.

#OneSummerChicago youth are demoing apps they built through @Apple's Everyone Can Code program! This summer they learned to code in Swift. #CS4ALL pic.twitter.com/gR34USYl4u — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) August 8, 2018

Young developers like Fahmeen, Afreen and Amelia are building apps to help their local communities. Thanks to @ChicagosMayor and @1summerchicago for helping us showcase some of the creativity and passion coming out of our Everyone Can Code initiative in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/GeFDmYTEY4 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 9, 2018

