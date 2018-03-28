Venue for yesterday’s education event will become hub for Chicago teacher training for Everyone Can Code initiative

Apple last year announced a major expansion of its Everyone Can Code initiative, aimed at making the Swift-based coding curriculum available to half a million Chicago students.

In support of this program, Apple has today revealed that Lane Tech College Prep High School – the venue for yesterday’s education event – will become a hub for teacher training in the curriculum …

NordVPN

Together, Apple, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University will establish a Center for Excellence at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, which will serve as a teaching and learning hub to introduce high school teachers to Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum. This collaboration will help expand opportunities for local teachers, giving them new expertise to share with their students. Teachers will also have the opportunity to be trained on the App Development with Swift course.

Apple said that the effort would help address a national shortage of high school computer science teachers. The teacher training will be developed in partnership with Northwestern University, with professors from the college leading the sessions.

“We strive to bring Northwestern’s research, teaching, and service missions together in our local communities to make lives better in our hometowns of Chicago, Evanston and beyond,” said David Figlio, Dean of Northwestern’s School of Education and Social Policy. “By collaborating with visionary companies like Apple and the education experts in the Chicago Public Schools, we have the chance to do something transformative for Chicago and the world.”

Apple says that it will provide participating teachers with coaching and mentoring opportunities in addition to the training program. The company will also be providing iPads, Macs and associated equipment to support the center.

The Everyone Can Code initiative began as a free ebook (available here, with teachers’ guide) before being rolled out to colleges around the world, with Chicago representing the largest-scale adoption seen to date.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: