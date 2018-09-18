Apple acknowledges missing Activity achievements, says fix coming in future software update

If you’re missing a couple of Activity achievements after upgrading to iOS 12, you’re not alone. Specifically, a few of the limited edition achievements are missing.
Apple says it is aware of the issue and these should reappear in a future update to iOS 12. In a new support document, the company says for now you may not see the following achievements in iOS 12:
- Thanksgiving Day Challenge 2016
- Mother’s Day Challenge 2017
- Veterans Day Challenge 2017
- Thanksgiving Day Challenge 2017
- China National Fitness Day 2018
Are you missing any of these achievements after updating to iOS 12? Let us know in the comments below!
