Apple acknowledges missing Activity achievements, says fix coming in future software update

If you’re missing a couple of Activity achievements after upgrading to iOS 12, you’re not alone. Specifically, a few of the limited edition achievements are missing.

Apple says it is aware of the issue and these should reappear in a future update to iOS 12. In a new support document, the company says for now you may not see the following achievements in iOS 12:

Thanksgiving Day Challenge 2016

Mother’s Day Challenge 2017

Veterans Day Challenge 2017

Thanksgiving Day Challenge 2017

China National Fitness Day 2018

Are you missing any of these achievements after updating to iOS 12? Let us know in the comments below!

