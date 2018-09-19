Audible updates iOS app with support for offline audiobook playback on Apple Watch

With the release of iOS 12 and watchOS 5 earlier this week, developers are hard at work updating their apps to support the new features. Specifically for watchOS, developers of major third-party audio playing apps are now updating their apps to allow playback without the need of your iPhone. Joining that club today is Audible.

Audible today has updated its app to add support for syncing audiobooks to your Apple Watch, letting you listen to audiobooks without the need of your iPhone.

The app specifically mentions that it syncs the audiobooks over Bluetooth. Though, like most other audio apps, turning off Bluetooth and connecting both your iPhone and Apple Watch to Wi-Fi seems to be the more efficient way of syncing and will make the process of transferring books to your Apple Watch much quicker.

Audible is available as a free download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The full changelog can be found below:

– Leave your phone at home and take your Audible books with you on Apple Watch. Sync your Audible titles from your iPhone and play them from your Apple Watch via Bluetooth. Rewind, pause or set a sleep timer from your watch. – Now, members get MORE: Two Audible Originals and one audiobook every month.

