Apple and The Big Draw collaborate to bring special art sessions to stores in seven cities across the world

Beginning today, eight flagship Apple stores in seven select cities across the world will host notable Today at Apple sessions throughout the entire month of October. The sessions are being hosted in collaboration with The Big Draw Festival, a global celebration of drawing.

Samsung Gear 360

Focusing on sketching with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, many of this year’s 108 special sessions will be taught by professional illustrators able to provide creative insight and expert tips. Last year, Apple held a smaller set of sessions coordinated with The Big Draw in London. For 2018, the following stores will offer sessions under the theme #Play2018:

The month-long series of events kicks off today at Apple Regent Street and will begin in the rest of the listed stores in coming days. In addition to Live Art and Sketch Walks, exclusive sessions include a screening of the illustrated documentary Last Day of Freedom at Apple Union Square, and a Kids Hour featuring the creation of a giant emoji chalk mural outside of Apple Michigan Avenue.

In June, over 200 participants created a similar chalk mural outside the store with the We All Live Here project.

Every Today at Apple session is free to attend as space allows. More events may be added to the calendar as the month continues, so check back often if you live near one of the listed stores. Today Apple also released its Everyone Can Create curriculum on Apple Books, already used in sessions at the company’s 505 retail stores.

Follow along with 9to5Mac’s retail guide for all Apple store news.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: