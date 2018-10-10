Sonos Mac app upgraded – but mostly downgraded – as company prioritizes iOS app

The Sonos Mac app has been upgraded to version 9.2 – though reading the release notes, it would be more accurate to say it has been downgraded …

There are a few upgrades to both Mac and Windows desktop apps.

Automatic player updates: effortlessly keep your system on the latest software by setting your Sonos players to download and install new versions at times when you’re not listening.

Set a maximum volume in any room and prevent players from exceeding your desired volume level. Max volume is perfect for limiting volume levels in children’s rooms or shared spaces.

It is now possible to disable a player’s built-in wireless using the Sonos Mac App. The player must be hard-wired in order to enable the option and disconnecting its hard wire will re-enable the player’s built-in wireless.

But the biggest difference is that the app has been simplified, with a huge range of settings and options removed.

Setup and configuration options have been removed from the Desktop Controller for Windows and macOS. It is no longer possible to use the Desktop Controller to setup or transfer a Sonos system, add a player, create or separate stereo pairs, register players, setup a TV, enable parental controls, manage network settings, adjust line-in settings, opt in or out of beta programs, or change Sonos account passwords.

Sonos directs owners to use the iOS or Android app instead for all set up and configuration tasks.

The iOS app also got a few upgrades, gaining the same auto updates and maximum volume setting as the Mac app. Sonos has also added support for the upcoming new version of the Sonos Amp – but removed it from the discontinued Sonos Dock. The mobile app also now requires iOS 10 or higher, with iOS 9 devices retaining only limited functionality.

Devices running iOS 9 or Android 4.x can still browse, search and play music using this version of the Sonos app. Less common tasks like adding new speakers, modifying music services, or setting up a new Sonos system require Android 5.0 or higher, or iOS 10 or higher.

Sonos recently opened up an API to third-party developers, with IFTTT integration one of the first benefits. The company announced its new AirPlay 2-compatible Amp back in August.

Do you use the Sonos Mac app? If so, are you annoyed at the loss of functionality, or are you happy enough to use the iOS app for set up and configuring options? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Shutterstock

