Select Apple stores offering October 30th Special Event livestreams, sign up today

If you’d like to watch next week’s Apple Special Event on a bit larger display with a group of friends, you might be in luck. Select Apple stores around the world will be live streaming the keynote, and you can sign up to attend.

Apple has streamed keynotes at major stores in the past, but October 30th’s event is the first to be publicly promoted with a corresponding Today at Apple session. There’s just one catch: you’ll have to visit a location that has both a Video Wall and is located in a time zone with store hours during the keynote. This seems to eliminate some U.S. stores, which will still be closed when the event begins. Outside of the U.S., the majority of the locations offering livestreams will be in the U.K.

Apple doesn’t provide a list of which stores have Video Walls, but you can check to see if your local store is eligible by visiting the Today at Apple website or searching for the session in the Apple store app. We’ve also compiled a list below of eligible stores. Some U.S. stores list session availability outside of normal operating hours. It appears that these stores may be opening early to accommodate. If you attend a viewing event, let us know how it went.

Next week’s event will be hosted in Brooklyn at the Howard Gilman Opera House. We expect to see refreshed iPads, Macs, and more. 9to5Mac will have complete coverage of the announcements, so stay tuned for more news.

