Select Apple stores offering October 30th Special Event livestreams, sign up today

If you’d like to watch next week’s Apple Special Event on a bit larger display with a group of friends, you might be in luck. Select Apple stores around the world will be live streaming the keynote, and you can sign up to attend.
12" MacBook
Apple has streamed keynotes at major stores in the past, but October 30th’s event is the first to be publicly promoted with a corresponding Today at Apple session. There’s just one catch: you’ll have to visit a location that has both a Video Wall and is located in a time zone with store hours during the keynote. This seems to eliminate some U.S. stores, which will still be closed when the event begins. Outside of the U.S., the majority of the locations offering livestreams will be in the U.K.
Apple doesn’t provide a list of which stores have Video Walls, but you can check to see if your local store is eligible by visiting the Today at Apple website or searching for the session in the Apple store app. We’ve also compiled a list below of eligible stores. Some U.S. stores list session availability outside of normal operating hours. It appears that these stores may be opening early to accommodate. If you attend a viewing event, let us know how it went.
Next week’s event will be hosted in Brooklyn at the Howard Gilman Opera House. We expect to see refreshed iPads, Macs, and more. 9to5Mac will have complete coverage of the announcements, so stay tuned for more news.
U.S. Stores:
- Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square, Phoenix
- Apple Park Visitor Center, Cupertino
- Apple Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek
- Apple Burlingame, Burlingame
- Apple Century City, Los Angeles
- Apple Irvine Spectrum Center, Irvine
- Apple Palo Alto, Palo Alto
- Apple Union Square, San Francisco
- Apple Danbury Fair Mall, Danbury
- Apple Boca Raton, Boca Raton
- Apple Brickell City Centre, Miami
- Apple St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville
- Apple The Gardens Mall, Palm Beach Gardens
- Apple Avalon, Alpharetta
- Apple Perimeter, Atlanta
- Apple Deer Park, Deer Park
- Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago
- Apple Northbrook, Northbrook
- Apple Orland Square Mall, Orland Park
- Apple Woodfield, Schaumburg
- Apple The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Indianapolis
- Apple Jordan Creek, West Des Moines
- Apple Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge
- Apple Annapolis, Annapolis
- Apple Montgomery Mall, Bethesda
- Apple Burlington, Burlington
- Apple CambridgeSide, Cambridge
- Apple Chestnut Hill, Chestnut Hill
- Apple Derby Street, Hingham
- Apple Legacy Place, Dedham
- Apple MarketStreet, Lynnfield
- Apple Woodland, Grand Rapids
- Apple Ridgedale, Minnetonka
- Apple Country Club Plaza, Kansas City
- Apple West County, St. Louis
- Apple Village Pointe, Omaha
- Apple Menlo Park, Edison
- Apple Willowbrook, Wayne
- Apple Crossgates, Albany
- Apple Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn
- Apple Eastview, Victor
- Apple Queens Center, Elmhurst
- Apple Smith Haven, Lake Grove
- Apple Walden Galleria, Buffalo
- Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn
- Apple World Trade Center, New York
- Apple Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh
- Apple SouthPark, Charlotte
- Apple Penn Square, Oklahoma City
- Apple Lehigh Valley, Whitehall
- Apple South Hills Village, Pittsburgh
- Apple Providence Place, Providence
- Apple Green Hills, Nashville
- Apple Saddle Creek, Germantown
- Apple West Town Mall, Knoxville
- Apple Domain NORTHSIDE, Austin
- Apple Houston Galleria, Houston
- Apple Memorial City, Houston
- Apple NorthPark Center, Dallas
- Apple Willow Bend, Plano
- Apple Clarendon, Arlington
- Apple Pentagon City, Arlington
- Apple University Village, Seattle
- Apple Hilldale, Madison
- Apple Mayfair, Wauwatosa
U.K. Stores:
- Apple Regent Street, London
- Apple Covent Garden, London
- Apple Brent Cross, London
- Apple Manchester Arndale, Manchester
- Apple Liverpool, Liverpool
- Apple Southampton, Southampton
- Apple Bluewater, Greenhithe
- Apple Meadowhall, Sheffield
Elsewhere:
- Apple Yorkdale, Toronto
- Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan
- Apple Schildergasse, Cologne
- Apple Kärntner Straße, Vienna
- Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris
- Apple Dubai Mall, Dubai
- Apple Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: