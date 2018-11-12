Twelve South Journal for MacBook Air and Pro launches as a luxury leather case alongside Journal Caddysack for accessories

The Twelve South Journal for MacBook is the company’s latest Apple accessory. With the option to use your MacBook while it’s in the case or easily remove it, the beautiful zippered, leather case offers a nice blend of function and form. Another addition to the Journal lineup is the new accessory organizer, CaddySack.

Joining the rest of its Journal family, the Twelve South Journal for MacBook is designed for the new 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. There’s also a version available for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Made from full-grain leather, it runs $150 for the 13-inch version and $170 for the 15-inch model.

Twelve South Journal for MacBook Highlights:

Perfectly fits new MacBook Air with Retina & MacBook Pro

Made of luxurious, New Zealand full-grain leather

Leather exterior, soft micro-suede interior protects MacBook

Built-in document pocket for contracts, paperwork, etc.

Designed exclusively for the MacBook Air and Pro, Journal is a luxury leather case designed to match your elevated sense of style. Crafted in impeccable full-grain leather sourced from New Zealand, this minimalist case will develop a natural patina over time that will only add to its already stunning character.

Journal for MacBook is available now from Amazon as well as from Twelve South’s website.

There’s also the new Journal CaddySack to keep all your accessories organized.

Journal CaddySack Highlights:

Made of luxurious, New Zealand full-grain leather

Handsome chevron patterned tweed interior

Built-in elastic bands, Velcro straps and one pocket

