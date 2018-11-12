Volkswagen vehicles get Siri Shortcuts and voice control to unlock, flash lights, check mileage, more

Volkswagen is out with an update to its Car-Net iOS app that brings Siri voice control and Siri Shortcuts to a handful of useful features.

As spotted by The Verge, Volkswagen’s most recent update to its Car-Net iOS app brings both Siri voice control and Siri Shortcuts to certain models that support the paid Car-Net Security & Service subscription.

With this latest update, we support iOS 12 so you can ask Siri to lock or unlock your car, honk and flash your lights and and get your fuel/charge level.

iOS 12 Siri Shortcuts are also supported. Visit the ‘Account’ screen in the Car-Net App to learn more.

Siri support and Siri Shortcuts for VW Car-Net Security & Service app is available on select Volkswagen models and requires a paid VW Car-Net subscription.

In addition to offering “enhanced navigation” Car-Net brings a mix of safety and security features to VW owners.

Volkswagen Car-Net Security & Service can call for help in the event of an emergency, set speed, boundary, curfew, and valet alerts, check the status of your Volkswagen remotely, and even find parking locations.

Car-Net is available on all of Volkswagen’s 2018 and 2019 models, but may vary based on trim level. It also appears that the models that support Car-Net also include Apple’s CarPlay. Learn more here.

