Kano’s Harry Potter Wand Kit now available at Apple stores

- Nov. 14th 2018 2:00 am PT

Kano’s Harry Potter wand makes it easy and fun to learn how to code. With the wand and other products, Kano has become one of the industry leaders in the STEAM education space thanks to its accessible and impressive programming kits.

Today, the company is launching its magical wand in Apple stores. Priced at $99.99, the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit allows you to “cast and create spell-like effects on iOS.” Enabled by machine learning, the wand is capable of detecting over 30 different gestures.

Paired with the app, users will be able to do step by step lessons and challenges, designed to get even the inexperienced programmer into the rhythm. In addition, users will have access to the Kano World, which is an online community for those looking to code.

The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is available now at select Apple store locations. Read our full review here.

