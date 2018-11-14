Luna Display lets iPad Pro be your primary Mac mini touchscreen display

Luna Display offers a slick way to extend your MacBook display with iPad. Now, the company put the Mac mini to the test to see how the new iPad Pro would be as a wireless touchscreen display for the new Mac desktop.

Luna Display did some experimenting with the iPad Pro as a wireless display option with the Mac mini and shared the results in a blog post.

Naturally, the setup is configured around the Luna Display adapter that works over WiFi to transmit the video output wirelessly.

We were curious to see if Luna could also turn the iPad into the primary display for Mac Mini.

With the setup successfully working, Luna Display was excited about the initial feel of the combination of the two products.

Our initial thought when we got Luna up and running with the Mac Mini was “this is like a whole new Apple product!” It really felt like that. In many ways, it was so obvious and second-nature to use the iPad as your main display. The iPad Pro has such a large and beautiful screen, that of course you’d want to find a way to use it in your workflow.

This setup makes use of the Luna app on iPad to use it as a primary display for a Mac mini. Here’s how Luna Display describes it in use:

When you launch Luna, you’re running your macOS on your iPad; and when you close out of the Luna app, you have a regular iPad Pro again. It’s strange and exciting all at the same time, but once you settle into your workflow, it makes you wonder why this hasn’t been an obvious product pairing for Apple all along.

Luna Display notes you can easily move between using the touchscreen to an external keyboard and mouse as needed.

It offers more ways to interact with your macOS too, where you can seamlessly flow from mouse, to keyboard, to Apple Pencil, to touch interactions. And since Luna runs over WiFi, you have the flexibility of a completely wireless workspace. It all just works.

While this would be an expensive display solution for those that don’t already have an iPad (or iPad Pro), the Luna Display could be valuable for those who use their Mac mini as a headless home server. For $80, it might be a popular way to add a wireless touchscreen display.

Luna Display has full instructions on setting up the Mac mini with an iPad display here. What do you think, would be something you’d find useful? Share your thoughts in the comments below!