Use your iPad Pro for creative work? Share your workflows

Earlier today, I published my own experience with the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. While I’m still finding a niche for it as a creative tool alongside my Mac, many professionals have been integrating iPads into their daily workflows for years.

I know the 9to5Mac audience is full of creative professionals optimistic about the future of the iPad Pro, so I’m looking to readers to help me expand my horizons.

How do you use the iPad Pro in your creative workflow? Which apps are critical to your productivity? Do you write, illustrate, or edit video on an iPad? No matter the skill, I’d like to hear your stories and see your iPad Pro setups so I can be inspired by like-minded creatives. Perhaps we’ll even highlight a few workflows for the whole community to learn from.

Feel free to send an email or reach out on Twitter to share. I’d love to see your #MadeOniPad creations as well. If you’re looking for further inspiration, check out these individual iPad Pro perspectives from 9to5Mac’s staff:

