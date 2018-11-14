New Uber Rewards program offers points, car upgrades, flexible cancellations, more

A new Uber Rewards loyalty program has been announced today, offering rewards points which convert to Uber Cash credits – as well as a range of other benefits which kick in at different tiers …

The base deal is that you earn one point for every dollar spent on UberPool and Uber Eats; two points for UberX, UberXL, Select and WAV; and three points for Black and Black SUV. Each Uber Rewards point is worth a penny, so every 500 points adds $5 to your Uber Cash balance.

But you also progress through loyalty tiers for additional rewards.

Once you earn 500 points, you’ll advance from Blue to Gold Uber Rewards. At 2,500 points you’ll advance to Platinum. And at 7,500 points, you’ll advance to Diamond. Earnings periods are 6 months long, and are tied to the date you signed up to join the program. When you unlock a tier, you have that tier for the remaining earnings period, and next 6 months. Once you’ve reached Gold membership, you’ll get flexible cancellations: for those moments when you thought you were ready to go but actually needed more time, you can cancel and rebook an eligible Uber trip within 15 minutes and have the cancellation fee refunded […] As a Platinum Uber Rewards member, you get all the benefits that Gold members have, plus two more. You’ll get price protection on a route, letting you lock in lower prices between your two favorite places on UberX, even during traffic or busy times of day to help you better plan. Platinum members also get priority pickups to reduce wait times at most airports, so you can get on your way more quickly. The highest membership level is Diamond, where you’ll get Gold and Platinum membership benefits in addition to […] complimentary surprise upgrades from UberX to premium products like Uber Black at no extra cost, and a special “UberX Diamond” option you’ll see in your app that gives you access to highly-rated drivers.

The company also promises better support at each Uber Rewards tier (which doesn’t say much about the standard level of customer support …).

Uber Rewards is launching today in nine cities: Miami, New Jersey, Denver, Tampa, New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Diego. The company says it will roll out to the rest of the USA ‘over the next few months’ and you can join a waitlist to begin collecting points ahead of the program’s arrival in your city. There’s no word yet on international expansion.

Photo: Shutterstock

