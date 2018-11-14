You can now order the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro Vega discrete graphics

As announced at the October event, Apple is now offering options to spec up the 2018 MacBook Pro graphics performance with options to include Radeon Pro Vega graphics cards.

You can get the Radeon Pro Vega 16 or Radeon Pro Vega 20 cards for $250 and $350 respectively, only available on the high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro configuration.

The Radeon Pro Vega cards come with 4 GB of HBM2 (the HB stands for high bandwidth) memory.

Apple says the new graphics options result in up to 60 percent faster graphics than the previously top-end Radeon Pro 560X option.

The Vega is available build-to-order on the highest-end base config of 2018 MacBook Pro only, so the entry price is $3049 for a notebook with the 2.6-GHz i7 CPU, 16 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD.

When the 2018 MacBook Pro was first released in July, it was criticised for its mediocre GPU options. The addition of Vega chips answer those complaints, albeit 4 months later than when the laptops first shipped.

You can order the new MacBook Pro online, with units expected to ship within a week.

The new Blackmagic eGPU is not yet available, still slated as coming later in November.

