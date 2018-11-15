Dark Mode support comes to Evernote for macOS and iOS

Following Apple bringing its system-wide Dark Mode to macOS with the release of Mojave in September, it’s been up to third-party developers to also offer support for the feature. The latest to bring Dark Mode support to macOS is Evernote, and its iOS app is getting the same treatment.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Rolling out today, Evernote users on both macOS and iOS are getting the option to use Dark Mode. This will be in addition to the standard white UI.

New! * You asked for a dark mode in Evernote, and it’s finally here! Welcome to the dark side—lightsabers not included. * Small optimizations in registration experience Fixed * We fixed some specific issues that might have been getting in your way, like printing weirdness, images that didn’t attach properly, and misbehaving cursors. We agree they were annoying, but it should be smooth sailing now.

Back in September, there were rumblings that Evernote was in a “death spiral” as it cut its premium membership price from $70 to $42. Then a more recent report said the company laid off 15% of its staff.

There hasn’t been any recent news about how the company is doing, so maybe no news is good news in this case. At any rate, it’s good to see the popular note taking app offer up support for Dark Mode across macOS and iOS.

Check to make sure you’re up to date with your Evernote apps to get Dark Mode. Evernote is a free download for iOS and macOS with upgraded plans starting from $3/month.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: