Apple holding ‘four days of special offers’ event for Black Friday through Cyber Monday

Apple is doing something a bit different for Black Friday this year. It is set to announce a four-day shopping event that stretches from November 23rd through November 26.

You can click here to add the shopping event to your calendar. The event is obviously centered around the US Thanksgiving holiday, but offers will be available in many regions worldwide.

Apple has not said what type of offers to expect. The page says ‘Mark your calendars’ to be reminded about the event kicking off on Friday.

Apple typically does far less for Black Friday, typically merely offering gift cards with purchases, so it’ll be interesting to see what changes are in store this year. We’ll update if we find out more.

Black Friday week is underway at 9to5Toys and we’re expecting notable discounts on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch and more. Historically, the best deals on Apple products have been found at retailers like Best Buy and Target. We’re expecting Black Friday 2018 to continue that trend.

