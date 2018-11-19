NBA 2K Mobile update seen at iPad Pro event with ‘console level graphics’ now available

Originally demoed at the iPad Pro event in October, an update for NBA 2K Mobile is now available as a free download on iOS.

The company says this update “delivers console quality graphics”, likely playing off of Apple’s claim of Xbox One S-level graphics with the A12X Bionic in the latest generation iPad Pros.

Our team has worked for years to match the quality bar set by our console counterparts, and we are excited to bring this new level of quality to basketball fans and the mobile gaming world.

Users will now be able to compete in 5v5 match-ups with console quality graphics, as well as play with over 400 players and all of the usual modes that come with the game.

It’s unclear at this time if only the 2018 iPad Pros will be able to take advantage of the “console quality graphics” or if that applies to all models. Unfortunately, console quality graphics isn’t a benchmark as all consoles have different levels of graphics depending on what’s used. However, the demo of NBA 2K Mobile at Apple’s iPad Pro event looked pretty convincing.

NBA 2K Mobile is available as a free download on the App Store, with pre-registration now available for users on Android. The game will run on iPhone 6s or later, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro, or iPad mini 4 or later.

