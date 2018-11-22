Get 30% off site wide + free shipping on all Hyper USB-C hubs & more for Black Friday

Starting today, Hyper offers 30% off sitewide as a limited time Black Friday sale including its best-selling USB-C hubs for MacBooks, iPads and more. It also has doorbuster deals at even bigger discounts including its popular HyperDrive DUO for $39.99 (Reg. $99.99). No coupon codes are required, just hit the links below to check out the sale:

Get 30% off + free US shipping at Hyper for a limited time sitewide.

Take a look at a few of our selections from the sale below:

HyperDrive DUO for $39.99 (Reg. $99.99) and other plug-in USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air.

Hyper’s plug-in hubs have been essential for new MacBook and MacBook Pro owners and now those picking up Apple’s new 2018 MacBook Air will be in need of the same. The DUO utilzies two of your MacBook’s USB-C ports and in return gives you one USB-C port, one Thunderbolt 3 port with up to 100W Power Delivery, an HDMI Video Output, microSD and SD card slots, and two USB 3.1 ports. For those in need of other connectivity options, Hyper has an entire line of hub products to accommodate all users including for MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad, and other USB-C devices.

HyperDrive USB-C Hub for the 15″ MacBook Pro 87W Power Adapter or the 13″ MacBook Pro 61W Power Adapter.

Hyper’s lineup of wireless chargers for iPhone pictured above includes a USB-C hub/wireless charger stand combo and a car mount with built-in wireless charging.

Also check out Hyper’s cabled hubs that work with the new 2018 iPad Pro as well as any USB-C devices including PC/Android. In the recent video above, we went hands-on with five different Hyper USB-C hub models to give you an idea of which will work best for you.

Shop Hyper’s website for 30% off + free shipping on USB-C hubs and more sitewide for Black Friday.