iOS podcast app Castro bought by owners of Dribbble

The popular podcast player Castro today announced that it has been acquired by Tiny. For those unfamiliar, Tiny owns a handful of other smaller companies, including design network Dribbble and project management software Flow. At Tiny, the original Castro creators will still actively develop their app.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, Supertop – the original creators of Castro – explained that the decision to join Tiny comes as Castro continues to grow and require additional work in different areas.

Castro has reached a size where the demands of running the business have been pulling us in too many different directions. We haven’t been able to focus as much on the core work of designing and building a product. Selling to Tiny gets Castro access to more resources, contacts and expertise. By growing the team we can specialize our roles to be more focused individually and get more done collectively. We can get back to what we’re good at and what we love doing.

Going forward, the original Castro creators – Oisín and Pádraig – will continue work on Castro 4, the next major update to the app. The two say they will be able to “focus exclusively on it as product designers and developers,” with the Tiny acquisition allowing them to have a team to handle other administrative tasks.

Earlier this year, popular podcast player Pocket Casts was acquired by a group of broadcasters and radio stations including NPR and This American Life. Since the acquisition, Pocket Casts development has continued, with the app recently gaining a major overhaul.

You can read more about Tiny’s acquisition of Castro on the Supertop Blog right here.

